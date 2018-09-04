Ohtani (back/finger) returns to the lineup Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani left his Sunday start early with both back stiffness and a sore finger. He didn't bat Monday, though he's always been rested the day after he pitches. It appears the injuries won't prevent him from hitting, as he's back in the lineup the next day, though it remains to be seen whether they'll have any effect on his ability to pitch.

