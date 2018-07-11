Ohtani (knee) went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Seattle.

Ohtani was forced to come off the bench Sunday after fouling a ball off his right knee Saturday. The two-way star homered in his lone at-bat Sunday, and reaffirmed the health of his knee with a return to the starting lineup Tuesday. Ohtani is still not ready to pitch due to a Grade 2 UCL sprain in his throwing elbow, but the injury will not affect his status as the Halos' primary designated hitter.