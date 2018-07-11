Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Returns to starting lineup
Ohtani (knee) went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Seattle.
Ohtani was forced to come off the bench Sunday after fouling a ball off his right knee Saturday. The two-way star homered in his lone at-bat Sunday, and reaffirmed the health of his knee with a return to the starting lineup Tuesday. Ohtani is still not ready to pitch due to a Grade 2 UCL sprain in his throwing elbow, but the injury will not affect his status as the Halos' primary designated hitter.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Elbow to be reevaluated July 19•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup for series finale•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Day-to-day with knee issue•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Gets day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...