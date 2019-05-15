Ohtani went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

While he's now hitting .321 (9-for-28) since coming off the IL, it was Ohtani's baserunning blunders that decided the game for the Angels. The second-year player got thrown out trying to go first to third on a single in the sixth inning, helping to snuff out the team's only rally of the night, then got gunned down at the plate to end the eighth on a play that also resulted in Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver suffering an ankle injury. TOOTBLAN's aside, Ohtani will remain a key part of the Angels' offense as the regular DH.