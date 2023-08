Ohtani is scheduled to start Wednesday versus the Reds after skipping his last start due to fatigue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels elected to play things cautiously with their superstar two-way player this week when he reported some fatigue, but Ohtani is on track to take on the Reds on Aug. 23 in what would be his first start in two weeks. Ohtani hasn't allowed an earned run over his last three starts, although one of them was abbreviated due to a hand cramp.