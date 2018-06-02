Ohtani's next start is expected to come Wednesday against the Royals, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ohtani will make his ninth appearance on the hill after his last start came Wednesday versus Detroit. Although it hasn't been made official just yet, expect Ohtani to get Tuesday off as he prepares to take the mound the following day. He's logged 45.1 innings so far this season and sits with a 3.18 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.