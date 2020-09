Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Ohtani got the Angels on the board with his solo shot in the second inning. He added a leadoff single in the fifth before scoring on Taylor Ward's double. The homer was Ohtani's sixth of the year, to go with 21 RBI, 20 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .200/.294/.378 slash line in 38 games.