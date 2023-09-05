Ohtani is being scratched from Monday's lineup against the Orioles due to right oblique tightness.

It's unclear as to when this injury flared up, but Ohtani was spotted taking batting practice on the field earlier in the day. This comes only a few hours after Ohtani's agent, Naz Balelo, held a press conference providing an update on Ohtani's UCL injury and declaring his client is determined to remain a two-way player after making a full recovery. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.