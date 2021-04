Ohtani will not make his next start Sunday against Toronto due to a blister, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani survived an injury scare in his last start but will now be skipped in the rotation. The team is still assessing whether he will be able to pitch in the team's series with the Royals beginning Monday, or if his absence from the mound will be more extended. The news shifts the Angels' rotation, with Jose Quintana taking the mound Saturday and Alex Cobb on Sunday.