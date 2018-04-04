Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serves as DH on Wednesday
Ohtani is hitting eighth as the DH in Wednesday's lineup against the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times reports.
For the second straight game, Ohtani will be utilized as the Angels' DH. During Tuesday's victory, he went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a pair of runs scored. He will return to the mound against Oakland on Sunday.
