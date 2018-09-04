Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for bullpens
Manager Mike Scioscia said Ohtani (back/finger) will throw two bullpen sessions this week -- one Wednesday and one Friday -- before determining if he'll start Sunday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Scioscia said Ohtani will throw a light bullpen session Wednesday before ramping things up in Friday's session. If all goes well, it sounds like the two-way star won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation. The injury apparently doesn't inhibit his offensive ability, as he's hitting second against the Rangers on Tuesday.
