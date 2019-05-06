Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for evaluation Tuesday
Ohtani (elbow) will travel to Detroit ahead of the Angels' three-game series with the Tigers. The Angels plan to assess Ohtani's condition prior to Tuesday's game before providing an update on his availability.
The Angels have been coy regarding a target date for Ohtani's season debut, but comments Sunday from general manager Billy Eppler suggest it will happen at some point during the team's road trip. With Ohtani having recently completed the 40 plate appearances against live pitching the Angels said would be necessary before he returned, the team will have doctors take a look at the 24-year-old's elbow before a next step is determined. If nothing concerning turns up during the evaluation, it's possible Ohtani enters the lineup Tuesday as the Angels' designated hitter.
