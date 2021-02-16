Ohtani will enter camp as a full two-way player, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

There was little reason to believe Ohtani wouldn't be a two-way player this season, but it's still good to see it confirmed after he was shut down from pitching following two disastrous starts last year. Despite his considerable hype, Ohtani has now spent three full seasons in the majors and has yet to be a two-way player for any one full campaign. Elbow issues ended his time on the mound just 10 starts into his debut season and eventually led to Tommy John surgery, which kept him as purely a designated hitter in 2019. His awful outings on the mound in 2020 can be explained away by his recovery from that procedure, but it's still hard to have complete confidence that things will finally go well for him in his fourth MLB season.