Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for mid-May return
Ohtani (elbow) is expected to be activated before the Angels' three-game series against the Royals beginning May 17, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels have finally set a date for Ohtani's return after a few weeks of speculation on when the two-way start would come off the injured list. Ohtani has been hitting in simulated games for nearly two weeks now and has stated that he feels healthy enough to play, but Los Angeles will hold him out until mid-May to ensure he's good to go.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Feels ready to return•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return this weekend•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return in upcoming series•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hits in simulated game•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return in April•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: To face live pitching this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...