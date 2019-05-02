Ohtani (elbow) is expected to be activated before the Angels' three-game series against the Royals beginning May 17, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have finally set a date for Ohtani's return after a few weeks of speculation on when the two-way start would come off the injured list. Ohtani has been hitting in simulated games for nearly two weeks now and has stated that he feels healthy enough to play, but Los Angeles will hold him out until mid-May to ensure he's good to go.