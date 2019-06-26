Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani has been a lineup fixture for the Angels since being activated from the injured list in early May, and he's enjoying a quality season with a .276/.341/.493 slash line and nine home runs in 41 games. The Angels previously said the recovery from surgery wouldn't cause the 24-year-old to miss time as a hitter until at least September, and there's been no indication of a change of plan to this point.