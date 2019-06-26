Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for mound work
Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani has been a lineup fixture for the Angels since being activated from the injured list in early May, and he's enjoying a quality season with a .276/.341/.493 slash line and nine home runs in 41 games. The Angels previously said the recovery from surgery wouldn't cause the 24-year-old to miss time as a hitter until at least September, and there's been no indication of a change of plan to this point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...