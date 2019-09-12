Ohtani will undergo season-ending surgery to address a bipartite patella in his left knee.

The procedure, which Ohtani will undergo Friday in Los Angeles, typically carries an 8-to-12 week recovery timeframe, so the two-way star should be fully healed by the time spring training rolls around. The 25-year-old appeared in 106 games as DH in his second year in the majors, finishing with a .286/.343/.505 slash line along with 18 home runs, 12 stolen bases and 62 RBI.

