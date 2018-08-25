Ohtani (elbow) will throw a 45-50 pitch simulated game Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani completed a 21-pitch bullpen session Saturday and Monday's simulated will mark a significant uptick in pitch count compared to his previous throwing sessions. The 24-year-old still doesn't have an official timetable for his return to game action, but appears to be on track to pitch again in 2018. Ohtani will continue to serve as designated hitter in the meantime, and is batting cleanup against the Astros on Saturday.

