Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels will let Ohtani play out the season before sending him to Dr. Neal ElAttrache for the procedure. While the surgery will prevent Ohtani from pitching in 2019, he's expected to be able to hit during the season while his elbow recovers. More should be known after he goes under the knife. Ohtani is hitting .280/.361/.564 with 21 homers and nine stolen bases through 99 games this season, while he posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB prior to suffering the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories