Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani is expected to hit for himself as the starting pitcher Sunday against the White Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Maddon made the announcement prior to Saturday's game and reiterated that plan following the contest. Ohtani was prevented from serving as the designated hitter the day before his starts in previous seasons, but the Angels apparently want to keep his bat in the lineup this year, even when he's on the mound. The move would result in Los Angeles operating without a designated hitter for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's victory.