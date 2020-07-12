Ohtani will pitch in Monday's intrasquad game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like the stiff back that bothered him earlier this week is a thing of the past. It's unclear if Ohtani will start or work in relief in Monday's outing, but he is on track to be ready for his first start of the season.
