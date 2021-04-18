Ohtani (blister) is listed as the Angels' probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani completed a 30-pitch bullpen session with no issues Saturday and won't require another session on the mound before rejoining the starting rotation. The 26-year-old made his first start of the season April 4, but he's been unable to pitch over the past couple weeks due to the blister. The right-hander figures to face some limitations Tuesday given it will be two weeks between his first and second starts of the year.