Ohtani (elbow) is scheduled is scheduled to be the Angels' starting pitcher Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old previously line up to start Monday but was pushed back after being hit by a pitch on his right elbow, but he'll end up taking the mound only two days later. Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday and could do so again Wednesday despite being the starter pitcher.