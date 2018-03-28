Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set to start on mound Sunday
Ohtani has made the Angels' 25-man roster and will start Sunday at Oakland as the starting pitcher, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Although Ohtani had a rough spring training (27.00 ERA and was 3-for-28 at the plate) he'll begin the season in the majors. He threw more than 80 pitches in an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday and apparently made enough of an impression to stay in the majors. It's not clear when he will make his first start at DH.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set to open season in majors•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could begin season in minors•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Next start coming Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Early hitting reports not good•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Impresses in second spring start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to throw against Brewers on Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...