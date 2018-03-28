Ohtani has made the Angels' 25-man roster and will start Sunday at Oakland as the starting pitcher, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Although Ohtani had a rough spring training (27.00 ERA and was 3-for-28 at the plate) he'll begin the season in the majors. He threw more than 80 pitches in an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday and apparently made enough of an impression to stay in the majors. It's not clear when he will make his first start at DH.