Ohtani threw a 27-pitch bullpen session Thursday, topping out at 90 mph, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The velocity is well below his career average of 93.2 mph, but it's probably far too early to be worried. Pitchers don't always throw at full intensity right at the start of camp, and Ohtani had reportedly touched 95 mph in recent sessions. Still, given the rocky nature of Ohtani's MLB pitching career thus far, it doesn't take much for the red flags to start to fly. After not pitching at all in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, he was shut down following a pair of awful outings last year. Those looking to invest in him in fantasy drafts would certainly love to see his velocity return to normal before doing so.