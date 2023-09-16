Ohtani was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain Saturday, ending his season, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The injury ends not only Ohtani's season but likely his Angels career, with the team's continued failure to mount a serious playoff push during his six years in Anaheim widely expected to lead to his departure in free agency. He'll finish the season with a .304/.412/.654 slash line, representing career highs in all three components, as well as 44 homers and 20 steals. He also won 10 games and finished with a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. While he'll undoubtedly inspire quite the bidding war this winter, he'll come with plenty of risk between the oblique issue and the elbow surgery he's expected to undergo after the season.