Ohtani (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.

Ohtani's return to the mound lasted just 2.1 innings Sunday before he was pulled due to back stiffness and a sore finger. It's unclear whether or not those issues will prevent him from hitting for a few days, as he was always going to sit the day after pitching. The severity of the issue should become clearer once it's known whether or not he'll miss an additional game.