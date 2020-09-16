site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ohtani isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
With left-hander Caleb Smith taking the mound for Arizona on Wednesday, Ohtani will take a seat for the fourth consecutive game. Albert Pujols will take over as the designated hitter once again.
