Ohtani is not starting Saturday against lefty Kyle Freeland and the Rockies, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani hits the bench for the second time in the last three games, though he's sat quite frequently against lefties this season, so it's not particularly surprising to see him on the bench here. It's been a very disappointing year at the plate for the 26-year-old, who's hitting just .189/.287/.348 in 150 plate appearances. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter Saturday.