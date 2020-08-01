Ohtani is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels appear set to continue their plan of resting Ohtani both before and after his scheduled starts. They deviated from that plan Monday, as Ohtani served as the designated hitter that day despite starting the day before, though that exception was likely due to the fact that his start was very abbreviated as he faced just six batters without recording a single out. Albert Pujols will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday, with Matt Thaiss starting at first base.