Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits before start as always
Ohtani is out of the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Ohtani is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's contest, so he won't be the designated hitter Saturday, following the same system the Angels have used all season. The team (and Ohtani's fantasy owners) would probably love him to hit more often, as he's recorded an excellent .321/.367/.619 line with six homers in 90 plate appearances. It's remained a sacrifice worth making in order to allow him to pitch, however, has he's also recorded a 3.58 ERA and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate through his first six starts on the mound.
