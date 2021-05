Ohtani is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels won't have the designated hitter available for their two-game set in San Francisco, so Ohtani will be on the bench Monday, and most likely Tuesday as well. Manager Joe Maddon suggested Ohtani could come off the bench as a pinch-hitter and possibly play a couple innings in the outfield late in the contest if the Angels need his powerful bat in the lineup.