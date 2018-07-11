Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits out Wednesday
Ohtani is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After returning to the starting lineup from a knee injury Tuesday, the Angels are likely taking it easy with the 23-year-old star, although it's also worth noting that Los Angeles is facing left-hander Marco Gonzales. Albert Pujols is slotted into the lineup as the designated hitter and Jefry Marte will take over at first base with Ohtani likely available to pinch hit off the bench if needed.
