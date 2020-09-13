Ohtani is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Ohtani's move to the bench Saturday's game wasn't much of a surprise with a southpaw (Kyle Freeland) on the hill for Colorado, but his absence from Sunday's lineup is more conspicuous with a right-hander (Ryan Castellani) starting. With an off day coming Monday, Angels manager Joe Maddon may just have wanted to give Ohtani a more extended breather due to his rough start to September. Ohtani is slashing .192/.300/.192 with eight strikeouts in 26 at-bats on the month.