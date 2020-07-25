Ohtani isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Ohtani went 1-for-5 with one strikeout in Friday's season opener, but he'll sit Saturday before he's scheduled to take the mound Sunday. Justin Upton will take over as the designated hitter, batting third.
