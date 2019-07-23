Ohtani is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game on the road against the Dodgers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani figures to be reduced to a bench role for the two-game set versus the Dodgers, similar to the previous series at a National League park this season. The 25-year-old has struggled coming out of the All-Star break with a .265/.350/.294 slash line and one extra-base hit through 10 games.