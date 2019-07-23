Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sitting at NL park
Ohtani is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game on the road against the Dodgers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani figures to be reduced to a bench role for the two-game set versus the Dodgers, similar to the previous series at a National League park this season. The 25-year-old has struggled coming out of the All-Star break with a .265/.350/.294 slash line and one extra-base hit through 10 games.
