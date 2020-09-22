site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ohtani isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Padres.
Ohtani drew starts in each of the past three contests, but he'll retreat to the bench for the series opener against the Padres. Albert Pujols is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday.
