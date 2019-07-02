Ohtani will sit Tuesday against lefty Mike Minor and the Rangers.

Ohtani has a perfectly respectable 102 career wRC+ against southpaws, though that's nowhere close to his 169 mark against righties, so it makes sense for his off days to come with lefties on the mound. Mike Trout will rest his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Brian Goodwin starting in center field.

