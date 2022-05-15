Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland.
The two-way star went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game of the twin bill, and he followed that performance with his seventh homer of the season in the nightcap. The long ball had extra significance, as it was the 100th of his major-league career. According to the Angels' communications department, Ohtani joined Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki as the third native of Japan to hit at least 100 home runs in the majors.
