Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics in an 11-3 win.

Ohtani got involved in the offense late in the game, singling home a run in the sixth inning and slamming a two-run homer in the eighth. The multi-hit performance was his second over his past four contests, a span during which he's gone 5-for-16 with a pair of long balls, five RBI and two stolen bases. Ohtani ranks second on the Angels in both homers (six) and RBI (16) through the team's first 25 games.