Ohtani is tentatively scheduled to start in the series finale against the Rays on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It would be the third straight Sunday start for Ohtani as the Angels continue with the six-man rotation, and have yet to start him on less than six days of rest. The 23-year-old is coming off a quality start against the Twins in which he allowed only three hits and racked up 11 strikeouts. Ohtani should see plenty of at-bats prior to Saturday's rest day. He is batting second for Tuesday's game against the Astros.