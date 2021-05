Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks in Tuesday's victory over Texas.

The two-way star crushed a three-run shot in the fourth inning, smoking a ball that left his bat at 117 mph. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the blast was the hardest-hit homer of his career. Ohtani is tied for second in the league with 15 long balls on the season and has added 38 RBI, six stolen bases and a .269/.326/.632 slash line.