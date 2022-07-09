Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Orioles.
Ohtani entered the contest having gone just 3-for-21 in July before he notched his seventh three-hit performance of the season Friday. He produced what looked to be an insurance run with a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning.; however, Baltimore stormed back for three runs and a walk-off win in the bottom of the frame. Ohtani is up to 19 long balls and 54 RBI on the campaign, and he is slashing .262/.347/.502 through 352 plate appearances.