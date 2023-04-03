Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Athletics.
The Angels' two superstars put the finishing touches on the game's scoring in the fifth inning, when Mike Trout and Ohtani took starter Ken Waldichuk yard in back-to-back plate appearances. The home run was the first of the season for Ohtani, who has four hits in 12 at-bats through the Angels' first three games. He'll likely serve as a designated hitter for the Angels' first two games of the week in Seattle before stepping back on the mound for his second start of the season in Wednesday's series finale with the Mariners.
