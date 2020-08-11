Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in a win over Oakland on Monday.

With the Angels trailing by two runs in the sixth inning, Ohtani blasted a homer to center field with a man aboard to tie the score. The long ball was the fourth of the season for the slugger, and seven of his nine hits have gone for extra bases. Ohtani is hitting .200 on the season, but he has a .533 slugging percentage.