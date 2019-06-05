Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the A's.

He was the only Angel to have much success against Frankie Montas and the Oakland bullpen -- the rest of the roster combined for two hits, a walk and a HBP. Ohtani now has four homers and 16 RBI in 23 games since his return to the lineup as a hitter, but his .239/.321/.370 slash line is still lagging well behind last year's pace.