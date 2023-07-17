Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Ohtani extended his MLB homer lead in the ninth inning with a solo shot to center field that brought the Angels to within one run. The two-way star has gone deep three times in his past four contests, driving in five runs over that span. Ohtani has already tied his long ball total from last season and is 12 homers away from the career-high 46 he swatted during his MVP 2021 campaign.