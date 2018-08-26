Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double and two-run home run Saturday against the Astros.

Ohtani took Justin Verlander deep in the fourth inning to record his 14th home run of the season. While much of the news surrounding Ohtani is in regards to his efforts to return to the mound, he has acquitted himself well at the plate by slashing .274/.354/.540 across 226 at-bats. He has seen the lineup less frequently while he ramps up his throwing program, so Ohtani may see less frequent at-bats the closer he gets to returning to the hill.

