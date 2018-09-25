Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smacks 21st homer
Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers.
Ohtani took Adrian Sampson deep in the first inning to record his 21st homer of the season. He continues to prove he can produce at the plate, smacking his sixth long ball of the month while also reaching base at a .389 clip in that span. It's been an impressive rookie campaign for Ohtani at the plate, even without considering what he accomplished on the mound prior to his injury (elbow).
