Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Thursday's win against the Twins.

Ohtani's homer, his fifth of the season, was a seventh-inning solo shot off Trevor Hildenberger that stretched the Angels' lead to three. He also had a third-inning RBI double, his fourth double of the season. The two-way phenom has perhaps impressed more with the bat than the arm so far this season, hitting .354/.400/.677 in 70 plate appearances. Among players who have hit that plate appearance threshold, Ohtani's slugging percentage ranks fourth, as does his 189 wRC+. His .400 BABIP suggests that his numbers are due to come down a bit, but with the 13th-highest exit velocity in the league and above-average speed, he fits the profile of the sort of player who could run a relatively high BABIP.