Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.
Ohtani has struggled both on the mound and at the plate to begin the campaign, but he provided reason for optimism with a 402-foot, three-run blast in the fourth inning. He has three hits and six strikeouts through his first 19 at-bats.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't be moved up in rotation•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Considered fully healthy•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Lit up in pitching return•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't be on pitch count•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sitting ahead of start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't have restriction on innings•