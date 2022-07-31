Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

Ohtani gave the Angels their first lead in the back-and-forth game with his third-inning blast. He also walked in the eighth and came around to score the go-ahead run on a Luis Rengifo two-run double. Prior to Saturday, Ohtani had gone only 3-for-22 at the plate in his previous six games, though two of those hits went for extra bases. He's slashing .251/.346/.486 with 22 long balls, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 422 plate appearances.